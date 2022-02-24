Bears hire Matt Feinstein as director of football administration

Bears hire Matt Feinstein, director of football administration originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Ryan Poles continued to fill out his Bears front office on Thursday by hiring Matt Feinstein as the team’s director of football administration.

Before coming to Halas Hall, Feinstein worked for seven years at the NFL. Feinstein first joined the NFL as an analytics assistant on their Management Council in 2015. He was promoted to manager for that same council in 2016, then senior manager in 2018. He briefly served as the league’s director of labor operations, starting in January 2022.

Feinstein replaces Joey Laine, who was Ryan Pace’s director of football administration. It is widely reported that Laine was Pace’s lead contract negotiator and salary cap manager.

