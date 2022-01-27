Bears hire Matt Eberflus as head coach, and fans have so many Ryan and Matt 2.0 jokes

It didn’t take long for new Bears general manager Ryan Poles to find his head coach — two days, to be exact — in Matt Eberflus.

Eberflus has served as the Colts defensive coordinator since 2018, where he helped take a struggling Indianapolis unit and turn them into a borderline top-10 defense in his first year.

Eberflus has been praised for his leadership style and being a detail-oriented coach, as well as someone who’s connected well with players and coaches.

Bears fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the hiring of Eberflus, which left some encouraged, others outraged and most of them making jokes about Chicago trading in one Ryan and Matt pairing for another.

Well, at least the Bears won’t need to change the nameplates on the offices at Halas Hall. Let’s just hope the sequel turns out better than the original.

Here’s how Bears fans are reacting to the Eberflus hire:

The new Bears GM and head coach, Ryan and Matt. — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) January 27, 2022

Matt Eberflus falls directly into the “don’t love it, don’t hate it” category for me. Bigger focus comes down to what he can provide Justin Fields on the offensive staff. #Bears — Aaron Leming (@AaronLemingNFL) January 27, 2022

well Bears fans, we once again have a GM named Ryan and a head coach named Matt — Jeremy Layton (@JeremyLayt0n) January 27, 2022

I did not see that coming!! https://t.co/Ce86PI6s9M — Brendan Sugrue (@BrendanSugrue) January 27, 2022

Tired: Ryan and Matt Wired: Ryan and Matt — Bleacher Nation Bears (@BN_Bears) January 27, 2022

The #Bears went from Ryan and Matt at GM/HC to….. Ryan and Matt at GM/HC. — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) January 27, 2022

In the end, George weighed the cost of updating the monogrammed towels in Halas Hall and concluded the price was too heavy. #Bears https://t.co/4ZpUncFdnX — Patrick Sheldon (@P_Shels) January 27, 2022

Don’t think Eberflus will necessarily bring in an offensive coordinator he has coached with before Always other connections to lean on. Flus is intense man, I think Bears fans could really like him if that comes through at the podium — Brad Spielberger, Esq. (@PFF_Brad) January 27, 2022

Poles and Eberlus … fine. Now tell us what the plan is to make Justin Fields a star. — Kevin Kaduk (@KevinKaduk) January 27, 2022

Ryan and Matt didn’t work the first time let’s try it one more time. #DaBears — matt newton (@mattnewts) January 27, 2022

I don't hate the hire Eberflus has always been a successful DC with the Colts now let's see what the staff looks like. — Tom Fehn (@TFehn21) January 27, 2022

#DaBears go from Ryan to Ryan at GM & now Matt to Matt at HC.

Hopefully the new Ryan + Matt will produce better results. — Ms. Cakes (@patycake15) January 27, 2022

Like this hire. Believe there’s real upside with Flus.

Two high zone defense sticks around which works out well for their personnel. Robert Quinn and Khalil Mack will now have their hand in the dirt 😈 https://t.co/lsIDGGwpAW — Brandon Robinson (@BRobNFL) January 27, 2022

Eberflus constructed a solid defense during his tenure in Indy. He has 30 years of coaching experience. What is really going to determine how we judge this hire is by who he brings in at OC. #BearsNation — Bears Nation (@BearsNationCHI) January 27, 2022

I had Matt Eberflus ranked seventh in my (Rob) head coach rankings. Dan Quinn was eighth and Jim Caldwell was fourth. I'm betting now that we will be back here again in three to four years. Ryan and Matt 2.0? Really!?!?!?! #DaBears #Bears — Bear Goggles On (@BearGogglesOn) January 27, 2022

Virginia is 99, she’s done learning new names. https://t.co/Oenf4Y2b5a — jon greenberg (@jon_greenberg) January 27, 2022

Ryan & Matt. — Silvy (@WaddleandSilvy) January 27, 2022

Wait did the Bears just fire a Ryan and Matt to hire a Ryan and Matt? — Jordan Dajani (@JordanDajani) January 27, 2022

The #Bears only have to change the last name on the name plates outside of the two vacant offices. Matt and Ryan left and we get a Matt and Ryan in the door. You can’t make this stuff up. 😂 — Jarrett Payton (@paytonsun) January 27, 2022

I’m *very* whelmed by the #Bears Matt Eberflus hire, but by all reports he’s a preparation-minded coach that brings a tenacious edge to his defenses. Can he maximize Justin Fields though? That’s the question I’ll need an answer to — we won’t know much until his staff is hired. — Robert Schmitz (@robertkschmitz) January 27, 2022

Whoa. I had him as my dark horse. Eberflus must have REALLY impressed, especially since the other two candidates had HC experience and Poles is only 36. This is definitely not a redux of the Pace-Fox forced marriage. But another Ryan and Matt FTW? https://t.co/G6caVXsP2q — Disco Nagurski (@DiscoNagurski) January 27, 2022

WTF. Dabol doesn’t even get a second look. We needed to find a coach that could get Fields up and running, this guy isn’t that dude. https://t.co/x9WGSVANWn — Double J (@doublej030782) January 27, 2022

I'm not mad at it. Who the OC is will be VERY important. https://t.co/uhiHWoFKJi — Bear Report (@BearReport) January 27, 2022

The #Bears love them some Matt and Ryan. From Ryan Pace to GM Ryan Poles. Now Matt Nagy to HC Matt Eberflus #canibuyavowel https://t.co/zHLb8FStmn — Ryan Baker (@RyanBakerMedia) January 27, 2022

Don't HATE it but definitely would've like some of the other guys available more https://t.co/SzrmgqUWfp — David Vazquez (@davidv2369) January 27, 2022

So we go from Ryan Pace to Ryan Poles and Matt Nagy to Matt Eberflus. The McCaskey’s must really have a thing for Ryan’s and Matt’s https://t.co/XEG98nSucZ — . (@no_context___) January 27, 2022

Leave it to the Bears to fire a Ryan and Matt just to hire a Ryan and Matt… https://t.co/9RgKIxtRZ6 — Taxi Squad (@TaxiSquad1) January 27, 2022

A+ hire. He made the Colts defense extremely good. A defense that led the league in takeaways. Roquan Smith could be his Bears version of Darius Leonard but even better. I'm a fan of this move along with Ryan Poles as GM… Matt and Ryan 2.0 https://t.co/nW7fsIEN14 — David Peters 🇺🇲🐻⬇️ (@King_David_04) January 27, 2022

Need to know who the OC hire is to feel comfortable. But Eberflus played/coached under Saban, Pinkel, Monte Kiffin and Rod Marnielli and has had a top defense since being Colts DC. I like it now nail this OC hire https://t.co/Za9lK7Ummi — Chris Kallas (@ChrisKallas70) January 27, 2022

Justin Fields deserved a master QB developer like Jim Caldwell, not Matt Eberflus. Every year these ppl take millions out of Jim’s pocket https://t.co/RkcQHdq07e — ChuckModi (@ChuckModi1) January 27, 2022

Initial reaction is I'm relieved it's *not* a few names, and…🤷🏻‍♂️ Ryan & Matt return in Bear Hard 2: Bear Harder https://t.co/sGWIzhu5el — Matt Peck (@Bulls_Peck) January 27, 2022

Wow. Ryan & Matt: Part II. This is a scenario where you hope the sequel is way better than the original! #DaBears https://t.co/O3H7AzRXO1 — Joe (@ChiSportsFanJoe) January 27, 2022

