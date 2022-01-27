Bears hire Matt Eberflus as head coach, and fans have so many Ryan and Matt 2.0 jokes

Alyssa Barbieri
·7 min read
In this article:
It didn’t take long for new Bears general manager Ryan Poles to find his head coach — two days, to be exact — in Matt Eberflus.

Eberflus has served as the Colts defensive coordinator since 2018, where he helped take a struggling Indianapolis unit and turn them into a borderline top-10 defense in his first year.

Eberflus has been praised for his leadership style and being a detail-oriented coach, as well as someone who’s connected well with players and coaches.

Bears fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the hiring of Eberflus, which left some encouraged, others outraged and most of them making jokes about Chicago trading in one Ryan and Matt pairing for another.

Well, at least the Bears won’t need to change the nameplates on the offices at Halas Hall. Let’s just hope the sequel turns out better than the original.

Here’s how Bears fans are reacting to the Eberflus hire:

