Bears hire Luke Getsy as offensive coordinator

Luke Getsy is switching sides in the Packers-Bears rivalry.

The Bears announced on Sunday that Getsy has been hired as their new offensive coordinator. Getsy was the quarterbacks coach and pass game coordinator for the Packers.

Getsy spent seven of the last eight years on the Green Bay staff. He was the offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach at Mississippi State before returning to Green Bay as a member of Matt LaFleur’s staff in 2019.

Getsy worked with Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay, but he’ll be dealing with a quarterback on the other end of the spectrum with Justin Fields in Chicago. The 2021 first-round pick made 10 starts as a rookie and finished the year 159-of-270 for 1,870 yards, seven touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. He also ran 72 times for 420 yards and two scores.

