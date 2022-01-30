Bears hire Luke Getsy: 5 things to know about Chicago’s new offensive coordinator

The Chicago Bears new coaching staff is starting to fill out under Matt Eberflus. To fill the offensive coordinator role, Eberflus picked Green Bay Packers quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator Luke Getsy.

With fans and experts praising this hire, this could be the right move to get Justin Fields’ career on track. Last season, though he had an “offensive guru” as a head coach, he struggled. In Year 2, the hope is he will develop into a solid starting quarterback in the NFL.

With Getsy in place, get to know Chicago’s new offensive coordinator:

Getsy will be a first-time play caller at NFL level

USA Today Sports

Getsy has been an offensive coordinator before. Only, not at the NFL level. He was the offensive coordinator at Indiana from 2011-13. Still, Getsy has experience running an offense. It is at the collegiate level, but if he can bring some of the magic Matt LaFleur and Nathaniel Hackett brought to Green Bay, Fields will have no excuses not to succeed.

Getsy is a first-time play-caller in the NFL. If he can add play calls that fit around Fields’ strengths, this offense shouldn’t have a problem jumping to the next level in 2022 and beyond.

Getsy's relationship with Aaron Rodgers

Dan Powers-USA TODAY NETWORK

Getsy first joined the Packers as offensive quality control in 2013. He served in that role until 2017, before returning to the college level to serve as offensive coordinator at Mississippi State in 2018.

When LaFleur came to Green Bay, he brought Getsy back as quarterbacks coach due to his successful player-coach relationship with quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Whether they have a close relationship or not is unclear, but he’s helped Rodgers to multiple MVPs, likely winning another one this year.

If Getsy can take what he’s learned from Rodgers and transform it into helping Fields grow as a passer going forward, this could turn into a fantastic hire. It’s all about helping Fields grow going forward.

Getsy is a former quarterback

Story continues

AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Not only has Getsy coached quarterbacks, but he’s also a former quarterback himself. Though he never “made it” on an NFL field as a starter, he was brought in by the 49ers in 2007 as an undrafted free agent. That stint didn’t last long though, as he never played a down for San Francisco.

At Akron, Getsy threw for 6,117 yards, 41 passing touchdowns and 23 interceptions with a 119.4 passer rating.

Bringing in a former quarterback to work with Fields is great. Quarterbacks have a different language, and Getsy will have his entire focus on making the offense better. He will find a way to call plays to Fields’ strengths. This will be different than Matt Nagy, as he’s the offensive coordinator. He doesn’t have an entire team to worry about.

Getsy interviewed for Broncos' head coach job

Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via USA TODAY NETWORK

Getsy interviewed with Denver to be their next head coach this offseason. Getsy didn’t get the job, but he was a top name to be an offensive coordinator in multiple different spots.

Getsy could have easily tried to take the role as the offensive coordinator with the Packers, but he wouldn’t have called plays. LaFleur does that and has found success doing that. If Getsy wants to be a head coach in the NFL, he needs this experience as a play caller, which is why the Bears’ job was so attractive to him.

Getsy will have full control of the Bears offense, running it the way he wants to. As long as he can coach to Fields’ strengths, it’s hard to see anyone in Halas Hall having an issue with this hire.

Getsy used to be a receivers coach

AP Foto/Aaron Gash

At one time, Getsy was a wide receivers coach with the Packers. He helped Jordy Nelson to earn Comeback Player of the Year honors in 2016 and helped with the development of Davante Adams. Getsy isn’t the only reason why Adams is the top target for Rodgers, but he did help his growth while moving up the depth chart in Green Bay.

As an offensive coordinator, Getsy will have a chance to work with the wide receivers and tight ends yet again. Darnell Mooney was Fields’ top target in 2021 and has a bright future. If Mooney can take that next jump, he can be a top wide receiver in the league.

The Bears will need another wide receiver this season, as Allen Robinson is likely done in Chicago. They’ll need to draft one, for sure, and hopefully take one of the top targets in free agency. Getsy has his chance to develop another wide receiver, as Chicago is likely to draft one in the 2022 NFL draft.

1

1

1

1