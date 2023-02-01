Bears hire Jon Hoke as the new cornerbacks/pass game coordinator

Bears name Jon Hoke cornerbacks/pass game coordinator originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears made four changes to their staff on Wednesday, including the hiring of Jon Hoke as their cornerbacks/passing game coordinator, according to a release from the team.

Despite rumblings of former Bears player and coach, Chris Harris, stepping into the position of cornerbacks/passing game coordinator, the team opted for Hoke.

Hoke, 41, has 41 years of coaching experience (18 in the NFL). He's shuffled between the likes of college and professional coaching, most recently serving as the defensive backs coach with the Atlanta Falcons over the past two seasons.

He started coaching in 1982, serving the first 20 years of his coaching career in the college scene. He first started at Dayton as the team's defensive backs coach, before jumping to Bowling Green, San Diego State, Kent State, Missouri and Florida.

His longest-tenured position, in fact, was with the Chicago Bears from 2009-14. Hoke served as the team's defensive backs coach under Lovie Smith and Marc Trestman's cohort.

Along with Hoke, the Bears also hired Zach Cable (offensive quality control), Isaiah Harris (player engagement/strength & conditioning) and Pierre Ngo (assistant strength & conditioning). They also hired Mike Wiley Jr. as the director of mental skills/performance. The new regime hired Wiley last offseason, bringing him back for a second consecutive season.

