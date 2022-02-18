Bears head coach Matt Eberflus has filled another spot on his staff for his first year in his new job.

The team announced that they have hired Jim Arthur as their head strength and conditioning coach. The Bears added Brent Salazar as their director of high performance earlier this week and he will be working with Arthur as well as the team’s sports science department.

Arthur worked for the bears from 2005 to 2015 and was their head strength coach during much of that time as well. He spent the last six seasons with the Dolphins.

While the Bears are continuing to fill out their strength and conditioning roles, they announced that they filled out their entire football coaching staff last Friday.

Bears hire Jim Arthur as strength and conditioning coach originally appeared on Pro Football Talk