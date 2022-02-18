Bears hire Jim Arthur as head strength and conditioning coach

Bears hire Jim Arthur as head strength, conditioning coach originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears have their coaching staff set, but they continued to fill out their support staff on Friday. The team announced they hired Jim Arthur to be their next head strength and conditioning coach.

Arthur has 20 years worth of experience working in the NFL, including a previous stint with the Bears from 2005-2015 as an assistant strength and conditioning coach, and strength and conditioning coach.

Most recently, Arthur worked six seasons for the Dolphins as an assistant strength and conditioning coach. In addition, Arthur worked for the Bills from 2002-2004 as a strength and conditioning assistant.

Arthur will work under Brent Salazar, who was named the team’s first Cylde Emrich Director of High Performance on Tuesday.

