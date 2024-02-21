Bears hire Jennifer King, the first female coach in the organization's history

The Bears are hiring Jennifer King to their offensive staff, making her the first female coach in the organization's history, a source confirmed to NBC Sports Chicago's Josh Schrock. Bridget Condon was the first to report.

King will work with the running backs as an offensive assistant.

Here's the Bears new-look offensive staff:

OC: Shane Waldron

QB: Kerry Joseph

RB: Chad Morton/Jennifer King

WR: Chris Beatty

PGC: Thomas Brown

OL: Chris Morgan

TE: Jim Dray

Quality control: Zach Cable

King, 39, has been with the Washington Commanders since 2020. She started as a coaching intern but worked her way up to assistant running backs coach.

She interned with the Carolina Panthers before the Commanders in two different stints. She interned as a wide receivers coach, and then a running backs coach in 2018 and 2019, respectively.

Between 2006-17, King played with the Women's Football Alliance, playing for the Carolina Phoenix as a quarterback and wide receiver. She also played for the New York Sharks and the D.C. Divas at the end of her playing career.

