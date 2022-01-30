Bears hire Ian Cunningham: 5 things to know about Chicago’s new assistant GM

The Chicago Bears hired Ian Cunningham as their new assistant general manager, where he’ll report to GM Ryan Poles.

Cunningham boasts 14 years of NFL experience, getting his start as a player personnel assistant with the Baltimore Ravens in 2008. He also served as an area scout for the Ravens before getting an opportunity as director of college scouting with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017. Cunningham worked his way up to assistant director of players personnel and, most recently as this year, another promotion to director of player personnel.

Now that the Bears have hired Cunningham as their new assistant GM, here are five things to know about their newest front office addition.

Cunningham is the first assistant GM in Bears history

New Bears general manager Ryan Poles didn’t waste time making some important decisions just a few days into his new gig. After hiring Matt Eberflus as his head coach, Poles brought in Cunningham to serve as his right-hand man.

Cunningham is the first assistant GM in Bears franchise history, and it’s an encouraging move from Poles, who will work closely with Cunningham to build this team.

Cunningham has climbed the ladder

Cunningham has 14 years of NFL experience, where’s climbed the ranks from area scout to director of player personnel. Most recently, he’s spent the last five seasons with the Eagles, getting his start as a director of college scouting (2017-18). He was promoted to assistant director of player personnel (2019-20) and ascended to director of player personnel this past season (2021).

Before joining Philadelphia, Cunningham spent nine years with the Ravens. He got his start as a player personnel assistant (2008-12) before being promoted to an area scout (2013-16).

Cunningham's teams have reached the playoffs in 10 of his 14 NFL seasons

Cunningham has spent a combined 14 seasons with the Eagles and Ravens, where he’s been a part of some successful teams. During Cunningham’s time in Philadelphia and Baltimore, his teams have reached the playoffs in 10 of 14 seasons.

The Ravens made the postseason six times in Cunningham’s nine years with the organization. The Eagles made the playoffs four times in Cunningham’s five years with the franchise.

Cunningham has won two Super Bowl rings

Cunningham has been part of two different franchises that have reached the peak of the NFL in capturing a Super Bowl championship. Cunningham won a Super Bowl ring first with the Ravens under GM Ozzie Newsome in 2012. In his first year in Philadelphia, Cunningham won another Super Bowl ring with the Eagles under GM Howie Roseman in 2017.

Cunningham is a former offensive lineman

Poles is a former offensive lineman who signed with the Bears as an undrafted free agent before making the transition to scouting. And it’s something he has in common with his new right-hand man. Like Poles, Cunningham is a former offensive lineman, which should hopefully bode well for the future of the Bears offensive line.

Cunningham was an offensive lineman at Virginia, where he made 31 starts and received ACC All-Freshman Team honors from The Sporting News as a freshman. Also like Poles, Cunningham entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Chiefs in 2008.

