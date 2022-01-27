Bears hire new head coach Matt Eberflus, NFL experts react

NFL experts weigh in on new Bears coach Matt Eberflus originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

As news leaked that new Bears GM Ryan Poles had landed on Matt Eberflus to become the team’s next head coach, it didn’t take long for experts from around the country to weigh in on the decision. Many were complimentary of the move. Others were undecided, waiting to pass judgment until they saw who Eberflus brought in to fill out his staff. Either way, here are some of the thoughts surrounding Eberflus’ reported hire:

Matt Eberflus is an unknown as a head coach, but what should give Bears fans comfort is this: he has been invested in by several people who have shown consistently shrewd judgement. — Dan Pompei (@danpompei) January 27, 2022

An NFL exec whoâ€™s interviewed Eberflus: â€œHonest, has integrity and will hold players accountable. Compares personality-wise to (Sean) McDermott. His system defensively: emphasis on effort, fundamentals and taking ball awayâ€¦multiple on D and can morph into playersâ€™ strengths.â€ — David Haugh (@DavidHaugh) January 27, 2022

I like the hiring of Matt Eberflus.



Three of the four coaches this weekend were young, first-time head coaches.



Brandon Staley did a great job with the Chargers.



Get on board with this Chicago. #BearDown — Adam Rank (@adamrank) January 27, 2022

Matt Eberflus falls directly into the â€œdonâ€™t love it, donâ€™t hate itâ€ category for me.



Bigger focus comes down to what he can provide Justin Fields on the offensive staff. #Bears — Aaron Leming (@AaronLemingNFL) January 27, 2022

Warning, NSFW language in following video:

Story continues

The Chicago Bears have hired Matt Eberflus to be their new Head Coach#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE #DaBears pic.twitter.com/vgZf12knZE — ðŸ…¿ï¸at McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 27, 2022

Donâ€™t think Eberflus will necessarily bring in an offensive coordinator he has coached with before



Always other connections to lean on. Flus is intense man, I think Bears fans could really like him if that comes through at the podium — Brad Spielberger, Esq. (@PFF_Brad) January 27, 2022

Matt Eberflus has always preached intensity, toughness. Is considered a great leader of men. Bears have been a soft af team for years. This hire, combined with Ryan Poles (a former OL at GM), should make this a much more physical team — Jeremy Layton (@JeremyLayt0n) January 27, 2022

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!