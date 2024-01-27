Bears hire Eric Washington as defensive coordinator

The Bears have their new defensive coordinator: Eric Washington.

Washington is heading to Chicago to take the vacant defensive coordinator job, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The 54-year-old Washington was previously assistant head coach and defensive line coach of the Bills. He's been in Buffalo the last four years and before that spent two years as the Panthers' defensive coordinator. His other coaching jobs include three years as an assistant in Chicago from 2008 to 2010.

The Bears have been without a defensive coordinator since September, when Alan Williams resigned for "personal reasons" that have still not been explained. Bears head coach Matt Eberflus handled most of the coordinator duties himself for the rest of last season but will now turn the defensive coordinator title over to Washington.