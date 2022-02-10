Bears hire David Walker as running backs coach originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Another piece has been added to Matt Eberflus’ coaching staff puzzle. On Wednesday the Bears announced the team hired David Walker to be the next running backs coach.

Walker has seven years worth of experience coaching at the NFL level, all as a running backs coach. Most recently, Walker was with the Lions from 2016-2018. Before that, he worked with the Colts from 2011-2014. He stepped away from coaching in 2019 to spend more time with his family.

No NFL running back has ever topped 1,000 yards with Walker leading the room, but he has had some success with “running back by committee” approaches. In 2014, Trent Richardson, Ahmad Bradshaw and Dan Herron combined for 1,295 and six touchdowns on 327 carries. In 2012, Vick Ballard and Donald Brown racked up 1,2321 yards on 319 carries. And in 2011, Brown, Joseph Addai and Delone Carter ran for 1,455 yards on 353 carries that were split nearly evenly.

Over Walker’s time in Detroit, the run game never got off the ground. But in 2018, he helped rookie Kerryon Johnson get out to a promising start with 641 yards on 118 carries, good for a 5.4 YPC rate. That was easily Johnson’s best season as a pro.

The Bears have now hired the following position coaches, in addition to Walker:

-Dave Borgonzi, linebackers

-Jim Dray, tight ends

-Andrew Janocko, quarterbacks

-Chris Morgan, offensive line

-James Rowe, defensive backs

-Travis Smith, defensive line

-Tyke Tolbert, receivers/passing game coordinator

