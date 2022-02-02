Bears hire Dave Borgonzi as linebackers coach, Chris Morgan as O-line coach

Alyssa Barbieri
·1 min read
In this article:
New Bears head coach Matt Eberflus’ coaching staff is starting to fill out.

After the announcements of Luke Getsy as offensive coordinator and Alan Williams as defensive coordinator, the Bears also announced the hirings of Dave Borgonzi as linebackers coach and Chris Morgan as offensive line coach.

Borgonzi boasts 16 years of coaching experience, including 11 years at the NFL level. Borgonzi spent the last four years as the Colts linebackers coach with Eberflus in Indianapolis. Before that, Borgonzi was a defensive quality control coach with the Buccaneers (2014-17). He got his start with the Cowboys in 2011, where he worked as both a defensive and offensive assistant.

Morgan has 13 years of NFL experience, where he most recently served as an assistant offensive line coach with the Steelers last season. He previously served as an offensive line coach with the Falcons from 2015-20, as well as running game coordinator in 2018. Before that, Morgan was an assistant offensive line coach with the Raiders (2009-10), Washington (2011-13) and Seahawks (2014).

