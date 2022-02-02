Bears hire Dave Borgonzi: 5 things to know about Chicago’s new LBs coach

The Chicago Bears have hired Dave Borgonzi as their new linebacker coach. Borgonzi has many years of experience in both the NFL and in college football, making this hire a good one for Chicago.

Borgonzi will go from one good defense to another, as he most recently worked with the Colts.

The linebackers in Chicago are already solid. If Borgonzi can continue and improve the level of production these linebackers have had over the years with the Bears, this defense will improve in 2022.

Here are five things to know about Borgonzi:

Borgonzi worked with Matt Eberflus in Indianapolis

Borgonzi and Matt Eberflus have a connection, as Borgonzi worked with the Colts for the past four seasons. Borgonzi was the linebackers coach for Indianapolis while Eberflus served as the defensive coordinator from 2018-21.

Borgonzi has been in the NFL for 11 seasons, coaching with the Colts, Buccaneers, and Cowboys, holding multiple different coaching positions.

In 2011, Borgonzi started with Dallas, where he was both an offensive and defensive assistant with the team. In 2014, he went to Tampa Bay, where he was a defensive quality control coach, until 2017. After four years with the Colts, he joins the Bears as their new linebackers coach.

Borgonzi is a former linebacker

Borgonzi has prior experience as a football player but never made it to the NFL. Borgonzi went to college at Amherst College, where he played linebacker.

After his football career wrapped up, he pursued coaching. Borgonzi started at Syracuse as a graduate assistant, while he received his master’s degree. After his stint in Syracuse, he went to Harvard, as a recruiter for the school, while also serving as an assistant defensive secondary coach.

Borgonzi's older brother, Mike, works in the Chiefs front office

Not only does general manager Ryan Poles have a tie to the Chiefs’ front office, but another member of their coaching staff does, too. Borgonzi’s older brother Mike is in their front office currently.

Mike Borgonzi was promoted as the Chiefs’ assistant general manager. In 2021, he served as the Chiefs director of football operations, where he served as Brett Veach’s right-hand man.

With the success of the Chiefs, it won’t be too long before Borgonzi is a general manager in the NFL.

Borgonzi helped develop Darius Leonard

Over the last four seasons, the Colts have had fantastic defenses. One key component of their defense has come with their linebacker core.

In 2018, Borgonzi joined the Colts as their linebackers coach. That same year, they drafted Darius Leonard. Borgonzi worked with Leonard throughout his rookie contract, helping him win Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2018, make the Pro Bowl in all four seasons, and earn two All-Pro honors.

The development of Leonard under Borgonzi is impressive. If he can add some of that magic to the linebackers in Chicago, especially Roquan Smith, he’ll be a great addition to the team.

Borgonzi worked with former Bears HC Lovie Smith in Tampa Bay

A year after being fired as the Bears head coach, Lovie Smith went back to Tampa Bay to become the head coach of the Buccaneers in 2014. Smith, a former linebackers coach himself, had Borgonzi on his defensive staff.

Borgonzi was a defensive quality control coach under Smith for his two years as their head coach. When Smith was fired, Borgonzi stayed with Tampa Bay until the end of the 2017 season.

