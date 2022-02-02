Bears hire Colts’ Alan Williams as new defensive coordiantor

Indianapolis Colts safeties coach Alan Williams will be following Matt Eberflus to the Chicago Bears and will be the new defensive coordinator in the Windy City.

It was expected that Williams would be the front runner to land the new gig in Chicago under former the Colts defensive coordinator in Eberflus. With Williams now taking over as the defensive coordinator in Chicago, the Colts are expected to have a completely different coaching staff entering 2022.

Bears are hiring Colts’ safeties coach Alan Williams as their defensive coordinator, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 2, 2022

This Williams’ second stint as a defensive coordinator. He previously held the role with the Minnesota Vikings for two seasons (2012-2013). Williams would have been the most logical in-house option to take over as the Colts’ new defensive coordinator.

Joining Williams in Chicago will be James Rowe (cornerbacks), Dave Borgonzi (linebackers) and David Overstreet II (assistant defensive backs).

However, it’s clear that Chris Ballard and Frank Reich will be looking to outside candidates to fill that role.

