Bears hire Chris Morgan as offensive line coach

Moments after announcing the Bears had hired Alan Williams to take over as the team’s head coach, with Dave Borgonzi coming in to coach the linebackers, more coaching news came down the pipe. The team made their first offensive position group hire, making Chris Morgan their new offensive line coach.

Morgan has coached at the NFL level for 13 years, most recently as the Steelers offensive line coach. Last season, the Steelers ranked tied-for-16th in the NFL with 38 sacks allowed. According to Football Database, the Steelers were tied with the Jets for eighth-fewest holding penalties, but had the fifth-most false start penalties.

Prior to his time in Pittsburgh, Morgan worked for six seasons as the Falcons offensive line coach, with a one-year stint as their run game coordinator in 2018. He’s also worked as an assistant offensive line coach for the Seahawks in 2014, Washington Commanders from 2010-2013 and the Raiders in 2009 and 2010.

