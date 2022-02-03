Bears hire Chris Morgan: 5 things to know about Chicago’s new O-line coach

The Chicago Bears new coaching staff is starting to fill out under Matt Eberflus. To fill the offensive line coach spot, Eberflus went with Pittsburgh Steelers offensive line coordinator Chris Morgan.

This is an important hire for the Bears considering new general manager Ryan Poles preached the significance of addressing the offensive line this offseason. Morgan is one of the best in the NFL, so this is the first step in doing just that.

With Morgan in place, get to know the Bears’ new offensive line coach:

Morgan has ample experience coaching offensive line

Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com

Morgan has plenty of experience coaching offensive linemen during his 13 years in the NFL. He got his start as an assistant offensive line coach with the Raiders (2009-10), Washington (2011-13) and the Seahawks (2014).

Morgan was promoted when he joined the Falcons, where he served as offensive line coach from 2015-20. He joined the Steelers as an assistant offensive line coach with the Steelers in 2021, where he was later promoted to offensive line coordinator in December.

Morgan also has served as run game coordinator

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

While Morgan has spent his entire 13-year NFL coaching career as an offensive line coach or assistant, he also doubled as a run game coordinator with the Falcons back in 2018. It could be a position he also serves in Chicago.

In 2018, the Falcons ranked 13th in the league with 4.48 yards per carry. But they had one of the worst run games in the NFL, averaging just 98.7 rushing yards per game, which ranked 27th in the league.

Morgan won a Super Bowl with the Seahawks

AP Photo/Ted S. Warren

Morgan served as an assistant offensive line coach with the Seahawks back in 2014, where he won a Super Bowl ring. During that season, Seattle’s offensive line was middle of the pack at best, which had a large part to do with them missing their best offensive lineman in Max Unger due to injury.

According to PFF, the Seahawks offensive line ranked 18th in pass blocking, 17th in run blocking and 30th in penalties. They also allowed 42 sacks on quarterback Russell Wilson, which was tied for 10th in the NFL. But, when all was said and done, they did win a Super Bowl.

Story continues

Matt Ryan had career year behind Morgan's offensive line in 2015

Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Morgan served as offensive line coach with the Falcons from 2015-20, and his second year on the job was certainly a success. The offensive line played a key role in Atlanta’s Super Bowl run, where they ultimately lost 34-28 to the Patriots.

The Falcons offensive line was instrumental in the success of quarterback Matt Ryan, who had a career year. He set career highs and team records with 4,944 yards, 38 touchdowns and a league-best 117.1 passer rating. Ryan was named the NFL’s MVP that season, and the offensive line played a huge role.

Running back success behind Morgan's offensive lines

AP Photo

Morgan has played a key role in producing 1,000-yard rushers — Washington’s Alfred Morris in 2012 and 2013, Seattle’s Marshawn Lynch in 2014, Atlanta’s Devonta Freeman in 2015 and 2016 and Pittsburgh’s Najee Harris in 2021.

That can only be good news for Bears running back David Montgomery. In three years, Montgomery has surpassed the 1,000-yard mark once. Although there’s reason to believe he would’ve recorded back-to-back 1,000 yard seasons if he hadn’t missed four games due to injury. He finished with 849 rushing yards.

[listicle id=497907]

1

1

1

1