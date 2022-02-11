Bears hire Carlos Polk as assistant special teams coach

The Bears have been steadily adding assistant coaches to head coach Matt Eberflus’ first staff and Friday brought the announcement of another hire.

The team announced that Carlos Polk will be their assistant special teams coach. They’ve also hired safeties coach Andre Curtis, running backs coach David Walker, assistant tight ends coach Tim Zetts, offensive quality control coach Omar Young, defensive line coach Travis Smith, assistant offensive line coach Austin King, and tight ends coach Jim Dray this week.

Polk played 74 games as a linebacker for the Chargers and Cowboys during his playing career.

He broke into coaching as an assistant special teams coach with the Chargers in 2010 and has had two stints with the Cowboys, including one that overlapped with Eberflus’ time as the linebackers coach in Dallas. He spent last season with the Jaguars and also worked for the Buccaneers.

