Bears hire Carlos Polk as assistant special teams coach

The Chicago Bears have filled out Matt Eberflus’ coaching staff, which includes an impressive list of names that are aiming to get the team back on track.

But Chicago isn’t done adding assistant position coaches. The Bears announced they’ve hired Carlos Polk as assistant special teams coach. He’ll work with new special teams coordinator Richard Hightower.

Polk, a former linebacker with the Los Angeles Chargers (2001-07) and Dallas Cowboys (2008), has 10 seasons of NFL coaching experience. He’s served as assistant special teams coach with the Jacksonville Jaguars (2021), Cowboys (2019), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2014-18) and Chargers (2010-12). He first got his start as a coaching intern with Dallas in 2013.

Eberflus has assembled an impressive coaching staff, which includes offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, defensive coordinator Alan Williams, Hightower and quarterbacks coach Andrew Janocko, among others.

Here’s a look at how Eberflus’ coaching staff has filled out, from coordinators to position coaches to assistant position coaches:

