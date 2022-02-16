Bears hire Brent Salazar as Clyde Emrich Director of High Performance

Bears hire Brent Salazar as Director of High Performance originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears announced on Tuesday that they’d created, and filled, a new position in the organization to oversee the team’s strength, conditioning and sports science departments. Brent Salazar will be the Bears’ first Clyde Emrich Director of High Performance.

The new position is named after the late Emrich, who died last November and had worked with the Bears for 50 years.

Salazar has 10 years of experience working in the NFL, with the Vikings, Broncos and Chiefs. Most recently he’s worked at Kitman Labs as a performance specialist. He was also the director of performance for the United States Tennis Association from 2017-2020. Kitman Labs is a company that uses sports data to try to enhance performance and minimize injury risk.

“Brent certainly helped me achieve great results and helped to further my career,” said Buccaneers kicker Ryan Succop in a testimonial on Salazar’s website. “ I am grateful for our five years together and would strongly recommend working with Brent to any athlete looking to take their game to the next level.”

"Brent is one of the most knowledgeable and educating trainers I have worked with in my 15 year career in the NFL,” said former Viking Terence Newman on Salazar’s site. “He and his team introduced me to new movements and patterns to keep my body in the best working shape and had some of my best seasons at the end of my 30's."

Salazar began his NFL career as an intern for the Broncos in 2005. From there, he worked with the Chiefs as an assistant strength and conditioning coach from 2007-2015, and was retained by two coaching staffs and two head strength and conditioning coaches. Salazar also worked one season as the head strength and conditioning coach for the Vikings in 2016. In 2006, he worked at Velocity Sports Performance, where he helped college athletes prepare for the NFL combine and trained other pro athletes.

