Bears hire Andrew Janocko: 5 things to know about Chicago’s new QB coach

The Chicago Bears have hired Andrew Janocko as their next quarterbacks coach for Justin Fields. Janocko has been on the Minnesota Vikings’ coaching staff since 2015.

With the hiring of Matt Eberflus as new head coach, the onus falls on offensive coordinator Luke Getsy to get the offense on track. If Fields develops into a star, it’ll go a long way in the success of the team. With nine years of experience in the NFL, the Bears will put their trust in Janocko to get the most out of Fields.

Here are five things to know about Janocko:

Janocko has ties to Luke Getsy

Andrew Janocko has ties to new offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, as the two were together at the University of Pittsburgh. Getsy served as a graduate assistant while Janocko was the backup quarterback.

With the two having familiarity with each other, that’ll only help the quarterback room. Matt Eberflus is bringing in coaches who can remain on the same page. Eberflus’ coaches under his coaching tree all have ties to each other in some way or another.

With their relationship-building 12 years ago, the two shouldn’t have too much of an issue catching back up and getting Fields up to speed learning a new offense.

Janocko's coaching career started in 2010

At just 33, Janocko has a lot of experience as a coach for someone his age. He started his coaching career as a graduate assistant in 2010 at Rutgers under Greg Schiano. In 2012, Schiano was named head coach of the Buccaneers, where he brought Janocko along with him to be an offensive assistant.

After his two-year stint in Tampa Bay, Janocko become a quarterbacks coach at Mercyhurst College, before finding his way on the Vikings coaching staff in 2015, where he’s served in several roles as assistant offensive line coach, wide receivers coach and quarterbacks coach.

Kirk Cousins found success under Janocko

Kirk Cousins has improved over the last four seasons in Minnesota, and Janocko has been part of that. Cousins has thrown less than 10 interceptions twice in four seasons. He’s also made two Pro Bowls, including last season when Janocko was QB coach.

Cousins has improved his completion percentage and touchdown-to-interception ratio with the Vikings, compared to what it was in Washington.

In 63 starts with Minnesota, Cousins has 124 passing touchdowns to 36 interceptions and completed 68.3% of his passes. With Washington, Cousins had 91 touchdowns to 55 interceptions, in fewer games, completing 65.5% of his passes.

This is a fantastic hire for Fields, as long as Janocko can have some of the same success he had with Minnesota, in Chicago.

Janocko grew up in a coaching household

Janocko’s father, Tim, was a fullback at Penn State before transferring to a coaching career himself. Janocko’s father has been a high school football coach since the 1980s, coaching Clearfield Area High School.

Janocko played under his father in high school as the team’s quarterback. He now continues to follow in his father’s footsteps, as he climbs the coaching ladder at the pro level in Chicago.

Janocko is a former college quarterback

Janocko played quarterback at Pittsburgh. He spent his college career as a backup quarterback and a holder on special teams.

Janocko was a walk-on at Pittsburgh until earning a scholarship during his junior season. After the NFL didn’t come calling, he finished his degree in History at Pitt, before venturing into a coaching career.

