Bears hire Andre Curtis as safeties coach

With all their offensive position coach roles filled, the Bears and Matt Eberflus turned their attention back to the defensive side of the ball on Thursday. The team announced that they’d hired Andre Curtis to act as the team’s safeties coach.

Curtis comes to Chicago after spending the last seven years in Seattle. The Seahawks initially hired him as an assistant secondary/safeties coach in 2015. He was promoted to defensive passing game coordinator in 2018.

Curtis caught the tail end of the “Legion of Boom” in Seattle, and was part of the coaching staff which helped Kam Chancellor, Richard Sherman, Earl Thomas, Shaquill Griffin, Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs earn a combined nine Pro Bowl nominations.

Recently, Diggs has intercepted five passes in each of the past two seasons. He’s also the only player in the NFL to have three or more picks in each of the last five seasons. In 2020, Adams’ 9.5 sacks set an NFL record for most sacks by a defensive back.

In all, Curtis has 16 years of experience coaching at the NFL level. Before Seattle, he worked with the Saints (2012-2014), Rams (2009-2011) and Giants (2006-2008).

Besides Curtis, the Bears have made the following position coach hires:

-Dave Borgonzi, linebackers

-Jim Dray, tight ends

-Andrew Janocko, quarterbacks

-Chris Morgan, offensive line

-James Rowe, defensive backs

-Travis Smith, defensive line

-Tyke Tolbert, receivers/passing game coordinator

-David Walker, running backs

