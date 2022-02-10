Bears hire Andre Curtis as safeties coach

The Chicago Bears have filled out Matt Eberflus’ coaching staff, which includes an impressive list of names that are aiming to get the team back on track.

The Bears have added another defensive assistant to their coaching staff in Andre Curtis, who will serve as safeties coach. Curtis joins James Rowe, who was previously hired as defensive backs coach.

Curtis has 22 years of coaching experience, with 16 of those coming at the NFL level. Curtis has served on Pete Carroll’s staff in Seattle for the last seven years. He’s been safeties coach (2015-16), defensive backs coach (2017) and defensive passing game coordinator (2018-21).

He’s worked with the likes of Nam Chancellor, Richard Sherman, Shaquill Griffin, Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs during his time in Seattle. Which is encouraging news for a Bears defense whose biggest weakness came in the defensive backfield.

Eberflus has assembled an impressive coaching staff, which includes offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, defensive coordinator Alan Williams, special teams coordinator Richard Hightower and quarterbacks coach Andrew Janocko, among others.

Here’s a look at how Eberflus’ coaching staff has filled out:

