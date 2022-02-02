The Bears have a new defensive coordinator under new head coach Matt Eberflus.

Chicago has hired Alan Williams for the role, the team announced on Wednesday.

Williams has been the Colts’ defensive backs/safeties coach since 2018. It was his second stint as the Colts’ defensive backs coach, as he also held that job from 2002-2011. He has also served as the Vikings’ defensive coordinator and Lions defensive backs/safeties coach.

Eberflus has previously stated that he doesn’t plan to call defensive plays for Chicago.

The Bears also have hired two key position coaches in Chris Morgan as offensive line coach and Dave Borgonzi as linebackers coach.

Morgan was most recently the assistant offensive line coach with the Steelers last season. He was also the Falcons’ offensive line coach from 2015-2020.

Borgonzi worked with Eberflus and Williams with the Colts as the club’s linebackers coach from 2018-2021. He’s also worked with the Cowboys and Buccaneers in the NFL.

Bears hire Alan Williams as defensive coordinator originally appeared on Pro Football Talk