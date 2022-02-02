Bears hire Alan Williams: 5 things to know about Chicago’s new defensive coordinator

The Chicago Bears new coaching staff is starting to fill out under Matt Eberflus. To fill the defensive coordinator role, Eberflus picked Indianapolis Colts safeties coach Alan Williams.

While the offensive coordinator hire in Luke Getsy was an important one, so is the defensive coordinator job, as Williams will call the defensive plays for the Bears. The good news is, given he’s worked with Eberflus, he has a good understanding of the defense Chicago will be running.

With Williams in place, get to know the Bears’ new defensive coordinator:

Williams worked with Eberflus in Indianapolis

AP Photo

There have been a slew of Chicago Colts jokes from fans given Eberflus has plucked quite a few defensive assistants from his staff in Indianapolis to join the Bears. That includes Williams, who served as the defensive backs and safeties coach under Eberflus for the last four years.

Don’t underestimate the familiarity between Williams and Eberflus, which will be key given Williams will be calling the defensive plays on game days. Williams has a good understanding of the scheme the Bears will be running, and he knows exactly what Eberflus is looking for.

Williams specifies in coaching defensive backs

AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

Williams boasts 20 years of NFL coaching experience, which is valuable in itself. But he specifies in coaching defensive backs, as he’s spent 18 of those years as a defensive backs coach with the Colts (2002-11), Lions (2014-17) and Colts again (2018-21).

That’s great news for the Bears, whose defensive backfield was the weakness on defense last season. For players like Jaylon Johnson and Eddie Jackson, having a defensive backs coach serve as defensive coordinator should be even more beneficial.

Williams has previous defensive coordinator experience

Thomas Campbell-USA TODAY Sports

While Luke Getsy will be a first-time offensive play caller at the NFL level, the same can’t be said for Williams, who previously served as a defensive coordinator. Williams was the defensive coordinator for the Vikings from 2012-13. Granted, it was far from smooth sailing for Williams. But the hope is he’s learned from his past mistakes.

Story continues

It certainly helps that Williams has the guidance of someone like Eberflus, who has previous success as a defensive coordinator. And with Eberflus not calling defensive plays, the onus falls on Williams to put his players in a good position to succeed.

This isn't Williams first time coaching in NFC North

AP Photo

Chicago will be the third different stop for Williams in the NFC North. Williams previously coached for the Vikings, where he served as defensive coordinator (2012-13) and Lions, where he was defensive backs/safeties coach (2014-17). Hopefully, third time’s the charm for Williams.

This will be the second time Williams has served as a defensive coordinator in the NFC North after a stop in Minnesota under former 1985 Bear Leslie Frazier.

Williams is a former college teammate of Steelers HC Mike Tomlin

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Williams was a running back in college at William & Mary, where he also happens to be a former teammate of Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin. During his time at William & Mary, Williams had 1,220 rushing yards with 15 touchdowns, as well as 131 catches for 1,331 yards and seven touchdowns.

After his collegiate playing career, Williams served as running backs coach (1996-97) and defensive backs coach (1998-2000) at his alma mater.

[listicle id=497907]

1

1

1

1