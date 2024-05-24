Bears hint that Rome Odunze was No. 2 on their draft board

It’s been almost a month since the Chicago Bears made their five selections in the 2024 NFL Draft, but we are finally seeing how the sausage was made when it came to the process. On Thursday evening, the Bears released the latest installment of 1920 Football Drive, their video series that goes behind the scenes of the team throughout the year.

This latest episode focused on the draft and what led to them selecting quarterback Caleb Williams and wide receiver Rome Odunze in the first round. Williams was always a certainty given the Bears had the No. 1 overall pick and had already done extensive work prior to the draft to get him up to speed, but Odunze was much more of a wild card. General manager Ryan Poles had to sweat it out while watching teams like the Los Angeles Chargers, New York Giants, and Tennessee Titans pick ahead of them, hoping they would pass on the receiver.

They lucked into a surprise when the Atlanta Falcons selected quarterback Michael Penix Jr. with the pick in front of them, leaving Odunze ripe for the taking. After making the selection, the front office celebrated, and assistant general manager Ian Cunningham made an interesting remark as he and Poles embraced in a hug. “Number one and number two player, though.”

Did Cunningham reveal that Odunze was No. 2 on the Bears’ draft board? It certainly seems that way. The Washington standout was a top-10 player according to most draft analysts, and a few, such as NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah, had him as high as No. 3. Odunze was in the same class as Marvin Harrison Jr. and Malik Nabers, but his skillset and character fit what the Bears were looking for. Odunze led the FBS in receiving yards during the 2023 season with 1,640 yards and added 13 touchdowns for the Huskies during their run to the National Championship game.

It’s also possible the Bears omitted a player like Harrison, who was a near lock to go within the top-five picks and was selected at No. 4 overall. Still, Cunningham makes it sound like Odunze was always their top target going into the draft. His comment was made in the moment too, so there isn’t any sort of revisionist history after the fact. Based on the entire front office’s reaction when he fell into their lap, it’s quite believable. “We didn’t have to give up anything!” Poles remarked after the selection. “I can’t believe it,” head coach Matt Eberflus exclaimed.

The Bears seemingly found a way to land their two top players going into the draft with picks No. 1 and No. 9 and without needing to trade up. It’s a day that could be remembered for a long time if both Williams and Odunze reach their potential.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire