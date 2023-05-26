Bears highlights from first week of OTAs
The Chicago Bears kicked off Organized Team Activities this week at Halas Hall. That included the first open session during Tuesday’s practice, where the media got a glimpse of the offseason action.
There were plenty of takeaways from the first open practice of voluntary OTAs, including the budding connection between quarterback Justin Fields and wide receiver DJ Moore. Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds also impressed on the defensive side of the ball.
Here are some quick highlights from the first week of Bears OTAs:
Justin Fields connecting with DJ Moore, Chase Claypool
🔟 & 2️⃣ pic.twitter.com/waB86PIIYG
— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) May 24, 2023
Justin Fields checking down to rookie Roschon Johnson
The rook is ready 🫡 pic.twitter.com/WeAw4epPNt
— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) May 25, 2023
Tremaine Edmunds' pick-6
.@maine_savage23 makin' plays from the jump 💪 pic.twitter.com/2hWdNMJssK
— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) May 23, 2023
Justin Fields throwing to DJ Moore, Velus Jones Jr.
Our first look at Justin Fields throwing the ball to DJ Moore.
Bonus throw to Velus Jones included. pic.twitter.com/nspim7rdYS
— Alex Shapiro (@AlexShapiroNBCS) May 23, 2023
Justin Fields completes a pass to Velus Jones Jr. pic.twitter.com/5OCUVbuaww
— CHGO Bears (@CHGO_Bears) May 23, 2023
