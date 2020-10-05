Bears’ highest-graded player vs. Colts will surprise you

Pro Football Focus’ Week 4 grades are out, and the Chicago Bears player who received the highest marks for his effort against the Colts on Sunday was none other than Brent Urban.

Yep, Brent Urban.

This shouldn’t come as much of a surprise to anyone who watched the game. Urban played with a high motor and a level of intensity that few Bears defenders matched throughout the game.

Urban finished the game with an 83.5 overall grade and was especially productive against the run, where he scored an 81.1. He had the only sack against Philip Rivers and fully maximized his 27 snaps.

Sure, Urban only played about one-third of the defensive reps, and maybe he would’ve had a few hiccups along the way had he logged something closer to a full game. But his 83.5 was markedly higher than Akiem Hicks’ 70.6 and it may have been the kind of performance that earns him more playing time as the season marches on.

Urban, 29, is in his ninth year and has previous stops with the Ravens and Titans. The Bears signed Urban in October 2019 and re-signed him to a one-year deal this offseason.