Bears get high NFL draft grade for Caleb Williams, Rome Odunze picks

The Chicago Bears hit not one home run, but two, at the 2024 NFL draft. They not only picked Caleb Williams at No. 1. They picked Rome Odunze at No. 9, giving Caleb an elite receiver to throw to on top of Keenan Allen, whom they acquired in free agency. The Bears have three quality receivers, a rarity for the franchise. Caleb Williams has a lot of resources to work with.

USA TODAY Sports NFL draft analyst Nate Davis has more on the Bears’ big night:

“To the surprise of absolutely no one, former USC QB Caleb Williams officially arrived with the No. 1 overall pick. But the acquisition of WR Rome Odunze at No. 9 arguably topped Chicago’s rebuild with the two best players in the entire draft. But there’s almost no argument that this team should be ready to win and contend this season, Williams with a chance to quickly emerge as this franchise’s best passer of the Super Bowl era (since 1966).”

Visit our friends at Fighting Irish Wire, Buffaloes Wire, and Ducks Wire. Follow our newest sites, UW Huskies Wire and UCLA Wire.

Check out more NFL draft coverage with the USA TODAY Sports NFL Draft Hub.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire