Bears get help they needed (sort of) for playoff chase in Week 13

The Bears entered Week 13 with just a 2 percent chance to make the NFL playoffs, which at this point would only come in the form of the sixth seed and final wild-card spot. And while those odds didn't change Sunday, it certainly feels like there's more hope than when the weekend started.

In order to get to the postseason, the Bears have to leapfrog the Minnesota Vikings (8-3) and Los Angeles Rams (7-5) while holding off teams like the Philadelphia Eagles and Carolina Panthers along the way.

On Sunday, the Bears received unexpected help in their cause when the Eagles (5-7) lost to the lowly Miami Dolphins, 37-31. And that's not all! The Panthers (5-7) dropped an equally shocking game to the disastrous Washington Redskins, 29-21.

Chicago evened their record at 6-6 with their win over the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day which means they're now a half-game ahead of Philadelphia and a full game in front of Carolina. It's at least a little breathing room as the Bears prepare to face the Dallas Cowboys (6-6) on Thursday Night Football in a game that could also become extremely relevant for the wild card in a few weeks.

Unfortunately, it wasn't a perfect Week 13. The Rams, who began Sunday with a 1.5 game lead over the Bears, maintained that gap with their blowout victory over the Arizona Cardinals, 34-7.

Keep in mind that all the aforementioned teams aren't even in the playoffs right now. Instead, that right belongs to the Vikings, who play Monday night against the 9-2 Seattle Seahawks.

The Bears are taking a one-week-at-a-time approach to the rest of 2019 and will do their best to keep those blinders and earmuffs on while they continue their fight for a playoff berth. And while there's still a mountain to climb in order to get there, Week 13's results at least helped their quest a little bit.

