How Bears can help Justin Fields succeed in offense next season

3 Bears priorities to help Fields succeed in 2022

February isn’t over, yet the Bears have already had one of their busiest offseasons in recent memory. They fired Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy, and replaced them with Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus. New positions have been created in the organization and new philosophies have been put in place. But the top priority for the Bears to have extended success in 2022 and beyond remains unchanged, despite all the other upheaval at Halas Hall. They need to do whatever they can to help Justin Fields develop into a top tier starting quarterback.

How they do that will be a complex process, but we can break down some of the most important facets into three categories: better protection, adding playmakers and tailoring the scheme to support him.

IMPROVING THE OFFENSIVE LINE

Let’s start here, since Ryan Poles made it clear that paying special attention to the big guys up front will be a priority of the front office throughout his tenure. Poles is a former offensive lineman, and so is his assistant GM, so they have first-hand knowledge of how strong play in the trenches can set up a quarterback to succeed. They’ll also have fresh perspectives on what traits they want in a lineman. Time will tell how they evaluate previous core players James Daniels and Cody Whitehair, along with how they project younger prospects like Teven Jenkins, Larry Borom and Sam Mustipher. Daniels and Mustipher are set to become free agents in March, and Whitehair’s $12.3 million cap hit will be the fourth-highest on the team next season, according to Spotrac. Turnover is expected at most position groups, on most NFL teams, every year, but given all the uncertainty surrounding the Bears’ OL, things could go several ways. The team could move forward with Jenkins and Borom on the edges and Whitehair, Daniels and Mustipher in the middle. Poles could decide to switch out a couple of players in the starting unit. Or the Bears could begin a bigger overhaul of the position group.

Whatever they decide, bottom line is Fields will need better protection next season. He was sacked 36 times last year, 10th-most in the league, despite only playing in 12 games. When you remove Week 1, in which Fields only played five snaps, he was dropped 3.27 times per game. When you compare his numbers to the rest of the league, the picture becomes even more bleak. Fields was pressured on 27.3% of his dropbacks, which was fifth-highest in the NFL. He was sacked on 11.8% of his pass plays, the highest rate in the NFL. Some of that can be explained by Fields’ 2.91 second time-to-throw average, which was tied for the sixth-slowest release in the league. But overall, the Bears will need to do a better job blocking up front to give Fields a chance to make plays.

ADD PLAYMAKERS TO THE ROSTER

Of course it will be hard for Fields to make splashy plays without dynamic options on the receiving end. As things stand now, only Darnell Mooney truly fits that bill on the Bears roster. David Montgomery has proven himself to be the best, and most consistent, player on offense. But over three years, he’s yet to make a game-changing impact in the passing game like Matt Forte routinely did. Cole Kmet showed some growth in his second year, but with an average of 10.2 yards per reception Kmet is far from the most explosive tight end in the league. Tarik Cohen is a bit of an x-factor, as he provided a legitimate spark in the offense before tearing his ACL. But after missing most of 2020 and all of 2021 it’s fair to wonder whether he’ll have the same juice whenever he returns to the field. So the Bears need to add several serious playmakers to the offense, not just one piece.

Fortunately, there are several avenues Poles can take to find new dynamic players. This year’s free agent class is filled with impact wide receivers, like Chris Godwin and Odell Beckham Jr. Davante Adams or Mike Williams could each be franchise tagged, but if either hit the market they would immediately become top-tier options, as well. Then there’s the draft. It’s always hard to predict whose draft stock will rise, and whose will fall, but with plenty of legit Day Two talent in this class, players like Jameson Williams, Jalen Tolbert, David Bell or George Pickens could be available when the Bears’ No. 39 overall pick rolls around.

With several holes to fill in the WR room, it’s likely Poles will take a swing at the position in both free agency and the draft.

CREATE NEW OFFENSE CATERED TO FIELDS

Neither Eberflus, Poles nor new offensive coordinator Luke Getsy were particularly effusive when talking about Justin Fields in their respective introductory press conferences. However, each man made it clear that the future Bears offense will be built with his strengths in mind. Part of that means they don’t know exactly what the offense will look like yet.

“This is gonna take time,” Getsy said last month. “We’re gonna have to get to know each other, and through that process the focus will be dialing into what he does best and then matching that with the other 10 guys on the field and what they do best.”

Building an offense around Fields does not mean Getsy will have him throwing the ball 40+ times every game, either. In fact, the opposite will likely be true. Take this series of quotes about the future of the Bears offense from Eberflus and Poles to get an idea of what the team’s philosophies will be moving forward.

“Explosive athletic ability is one of the traits we are looking for,” Eberflus said in his introductory press conference. “If you want to score points, you have to get chunk plays and big plays. That's how you score.”

“I think it starts with the foundation of the offensive line and establishing that run game which then leads to explosive plays,” Poles added. “We have to continue to work on that, get that to a level and I think you will see more points scored and more efficiency, more explosive plays, everything plays off that.”

That matches how Packers deployed Aaron Rodgers over the past two seasons, when Getsy worked as Green Bay’s passing game coordinator. Despite having one the best quarterbacks in the game’s history, Rodgers averaged only 33 pass attempts per game over the past two seasons. He ranked 13th in total attempts last year, and tied for 12th the year before. But

Rodgers led the league in completion percentage in 2020, and ranked third in 2021. He was tied for sixth in yards per attempt in 2020, and was fourth in 2021. Most importantly, Rodgers led the league in passing touchdowns in 2020, and tied for the fourth-best spot in 2021.

Efficiency leading to explosive plays, and explosive plays leading to scores.

“The biggest thing that attracted me to that opportunity to work with Matt (LaFleur) was the teaching style and the emphasis to committing to the run game, letting the run game drive the play pass game and then building everything around that,” Getsy said. “We’ll be a similar type of approach. We’ll let one thing drive the next. It's all about protecting the QB. Everything is about QB. If you can run the ball and you can play pass you’re going to have an opportunity to protect your QB.”

Synthesizing all this information, it’s fair to expect Getsy to bring a decent dose of the Shanahan outside zone running game. There will be deep shots to take advantage of Fields’ arm, schemes designed to get him outside the pocket to take advantage of his legs, and outlet routes to make his life easier. But there will be opportunities for Fields and the other playmakers to insert their preferences into the offense as well.

“We want this thing to be ours,” Getsy said. “This isn’t gonna be somebody else’s or a copycat of somebody else’s. This is gonna be ours. We all have our experiences and we’re gonna put them together and we’re gonna build this thing together.”

