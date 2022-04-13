Bears go heavy on defense in NFL.com’s 4-round mock draft

The 2022 NFL draft is just around the corner, and Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles will be looking to address some important needs with some limited draft capital.

The Bears have pressing needs at wide receiver, offensive line, defensive back and linebacker. But they have just six selections to work with. Chicago doesn’t have a first-round selection, but they do have a pair of picks in the second round and three total selections in the top 71 picks.

With the NFL draft just around the corner, NFL.com’s Chad Reuter unveiled his updated four-round mock draft, where the Bears focused on defense with two of their top three selections in Rounds 2 and 3.

Round 2, Pick 39: OG Kenyon Green, Texas A&M

The Bears have a big need on the offensive line, which is why Reuter has them selecting Texas A&M offensive guard Kenyon Green with their first selection at 39.

Here’s what NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein had to say about Green:

“Guard prospect with NFL-ready frame who plays with an impressive level of consistency as a run blocker. Green moves defenders from Point A to Boint B against their will, using hand technique and road-grading leg drive. He possesses adequate foot quickness to operate in a variety of run schemes, but needs to eliminate his tendency to grab when his opponent is slipping away from the block. He has pop and anchor in pass protection, but lacks recognition and mirror technique needed to be at his best against athletic interior rushers. While green has some areas to improve, his run blocking can be dominant, which gives him a chance to become a good starter very quickly.”

Looking at the offensive line right now, the Bears have a glaring hole at right guard. It would sense to draft Green to fill that role. But there are questions about whether or not Poles believes Teven Jenkins or Larry Borom can serve as that left tackle of the future. If not, Chicago could draft a tackle and kick either Jenkins or Borom to right guard and have the other serve as right tackle.

Round 2, Pick 48: DT Perrion Winfrey, Oklahoma

While Chicago’s offensive concerns have been dominating headlines, there are also some needs on defense. Reuter has the Bears drafting Oklahoma defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey with the 48th overall pick.

Here’s what Zierlein had to say about Winfrey:

“Winfrey looks the part and will impress with his body type at the NFL Scouting Combine. However, he’s frequently late off the ball. A tight lower half and disappointing lateral agility make him a liability against move-blocking schemes. He does, however, have an explosive get-off and heavy hands. His flashes at the Senior Bowl improved his draft stock and made teams take notice. He has some hit-or-miss elements to his game but has good rotational value with a chance to become an eventual starter.”

While there are certainly bigger immediate needs than defensive tackle — like cornerback, wide receiver and linebacker — Winfrey could be Chicago’s three-technique of the future. The Bears signed Justin Jones to a two-year contract to serve as the three-tech in Matt Eberflus’ defense. But he’s not necessarily the future at the position.

Round 3, Pick 71: CB Tariq Castro-Fields, Penn State

Cornerback was the Bears’ biggest weakness last season, so it’s not a surprise that Reuter has Chicago targeting Penn State’s Tariq Castro-Fields with the 71st overall pick.

Here’s what Zierlein had to say about Castro-Fields:

“Perimeter cornerback with appealing size and traits for press-man, but confidence and consistency were missing from his 2021 tape. Castro-Fields’ length, strength and athleticism are likely to be viewed as moldable features by defensive back coaches. However, he is missing the desired stickiness to the route and lacks spatial awareness and ball-hawking instincts from zone. His run support commitment is a bit disappointing relative to his size. Castro-Fields possesses the tools and versatility to operate as a backup in a variety of coverage schemes and is a middle-round value with upside traits.”

The Bears haven’t done much to address the cornerback position this offseason — with the exception of the signing of Tavon Young, who figures to serve as the starting nickelback. The question becomes who will start alongside Jaylon Johnson on the outside. Chicago could draft someone like Castro-Fields to compete with Thomas Graham Jr. for that starting role.

