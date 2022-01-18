Bears head coach search: Todd Bowles interview scheduled Saturday

Report: Bears add Todd Bowles to interview schedule originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

As the Bears search for a new head coach marches on, reports of interview requests have given way to reports of interviews being scheduled. According to Adam Schefter, the Bears have penciled in another coach to interview this Saturday.

Bucsâ€™ DC Todd Bowles will spend Friday afternoon with HC-needy Vikings,Â Saturday afternoon with the HC-needy Bearsâ€¦.then Sunday afternoon in the Divisional playoff vs. the Rams. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 18, 2022

Bowles recent work includes the near complete containment of Jalen Hurts and the Eagles offense in last week’s Wild Card round of the playoffs. Bowles also orchestrated last year’s dominant performance against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in last year’s Super Bowl victory. When he took over the Bucs defense in 2019, he inherited a team that ranked 31st in points surrendered the year prior. But by 2020, that ranking improved to eighth-best in the NFL, and this season the Bucs ranked No. 5 in points allowed.

Bowles has already had a crack at being a head coach, with the Jets from 2015-18. It didn’t go well, but honestly what has gone well for the Jets over the past decade? He has coached at the NFL level since 2000. He’s also won three Super Bowls. One ring came as a starting safety for Washington following the 1987 season. Then he won as a member of Green Bay’s player personnel staff in 1996. His last Lombardi Trophy came last year as defensive coordinator for the Bucs.

Bowles has reportedly already completed an interview for the Jaguars head coaching vacancy. He’s also been requested for interviews with the Vikings.

