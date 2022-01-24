Bears head coach search report: Matt Eberflus, Jim Caldwell favorites

Report: Eberflus, Caldwell, Frazier 'top names' for Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Nearly two full weeks into the search for a new GM and head coach, the Bears may finally be zeroing in on finalists. According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, that search includes to well-known names for Bears fans, and one name that’s just started to gain traction around Chicago.

“The Bears’ Bill Polian/Tony Dungy–connected candidates—Jim Caldwell, Leslie Frazier and Colts DC Matt Eberflus—have emerged as top names in Chicago,” Breer said in his “Monday Morning Quarterback" column.

If Frazier gets a head coaching job this cycle, it will be his second crack at leading an NFL team. He took over as an interim head coach for the Vikings partway through the 2010 season, then stayed on as the head coach through 2013. It will be Caldwell’s third chance to win a Super Bowl as a head coach. He led the Colts from 2009-2011, then the Lions from 2014-2017. But Eberflus has yet to work as a head coach. He’s worked at the NFL level since 2009, most recently as the Colts’ defensive coordinator from 2018 to now.

Of those names, Eberflus is the only who we’ve heard has a second interview already lined up with George McCaskey and the rest of the Bears’ hiring committee. But with Frazier’s Bills just being knocked out of the playoffs on Sunday night, any interview reports may still be forthcoming.

Breer also mentioned that the list of head coach front runners could change if the Bears hire a GM first, and who that GM is. He used a candidate out of Kansas City who is generating buzz as an example.

“(Ryan) Poles is close with fellow former Boston College football letterman Brian Flores, and Flores has already interviewed with the Bears, and Poles has been in touch with a number of other candidates for the Vikings and Bears jobs (Caldwell is one, Quinn, Todd Bowles and Kevin O’Connell are others),” Breer said. “So just like Quinn is the big domino on the coaching side, Poles could be the next domino on the general manager side.”

