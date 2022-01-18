Bears head coach search: Mixed messages around Jim Harbaugh

Mixed messages emerge about Jim Harbaugh's future originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Is Jim Harbaugh really considering coming back to the NFL? That seems to be a top question, not only for the Bears, but many teams looking for a new head coach this offseason. Harbaugh’s name has been bandied about on several “top coach candidate” lists this offseason, with links to Chicago and Las Vegas. Now, a report from The Athletic indicates Harbaugh may not even know his future.

So it's my understanding Michigan and Jim Harbaugh have had productive talks on a new deal/competitive offer-package has been made. At this point, it's about what Harbaugh wants to do.



Michigan, as I understand it, welcomes JH at UM. But some at M wonder if he's torn about NFL. — Nick Baumgardner (@nickbaumgardner) January 18, 2022

Many have wondered whether Harbaugh is truly considering leaving the Wolverines, or if he’s simply using the hype of this hiring cycle to secure a lucrative contract extension from Michigan. There have certainly been indications that Harbaugh would remain in the college game too. He recently hired Notre Dame defensive line coach Mike Elston to join his Wolverines staff. He’s also been spotted out on the recruiting trail as recently as Monday. The thinking is, Harbaugh wouldn’t ask a coach to uproot his family and his life, or visit with incoming NCAA athletes, if Harbaugh was seriously considering a move to the NFL.

Harbaugh has led the Wolverines since 2015 and has a 61-24 record over his seven seasons with the team. He’s also gone 1-5 in bowl games.

