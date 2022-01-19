Bears head coach search: Matt Eberflus earns second interview

Report: Bears schedule 2nd interview with HC candidate originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

For the first time this hiring cycle, we have word of the Bears bringing someone in for a second interview, and it’s for a head coaching candidate with a defensive background.

Source: #Bears planning second interview next week with #Colts DC Matt Eberflus for their head-coaching position. — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) January 19, 2022

According to Ian Rapoport, the interview will be on Monday. Eberflus initially interviewed with the team on Jan. 17. It’s unclear if this means a move is on the horizon. The Bears still have four first-round interviews with head coaching candidates scheduled, and several first-round general manager interviews on the docket as well.

With Frank Reich running the offense in Indianapolis, it’s been Eberflus largely handling the revitalization of the Colts defense since the pair joined the team in 2018. He’s earned praise for instilling a strong culture of swarming to the ball, creating takeaways and preventing big plays. He’s also helped to develop some of the best linebackers in the game, including Darius Leonard and Sean Lee, and worked with other greats like DeMarcus Ware.

The Jaguars have also reached out to Eberflus for a second interview.

Team chairman George McCaskey said the team would prefer to have a GM in place before hiring a head coach, but wouldn’t necessarily stick to that script if a slam-dunk coach emerged first.

