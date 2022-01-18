Bears head coach search: Leslie Frazier to interview on Friday

Report: Bears to interview Leslie Frazier on Friday originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

A former Bear will get the chance to see if he’s a good fit to become the next head coach at Halas Hall. According to Ian Rapoport, Leslie Frazier will take a break from preparing for the Bills’ Divisional Round game against the Chiefs to interview with George McCaskey, Ted Phillips, and co.

The #Bears will interview #Bills DC Leslie Frazier for their vacant HC job on Friday, source said. He had Miami this weekend after his unitâ€™s stellar performance on Saturday. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 17, 2022

Frazier has spent the last five seasons working on the Bills defense, leading them to the league’s top spot in points allowed this season, and a No. 2 finish in points allowed in 2019. In the first round of the playoffs, the Bills defense held the Patriots to 17 points and 305 total yards, and much of that production came later in the game, with the Bills already up 30 points.

Bears fans may know Frazier better as a member of the vaunted 1985 Bears defense. He started all 16 games that season, and intercepted six passes, returning one for a touchdown. He also came up with a pick in the NFC Championship game against the Rams that season.

You may also recognize Frazier’s name from his time coaching the Vikings, from mid-2010 through 2013. He only had one winning season in Minnesota, with a 21-32-1 overall record. For what it’s worth, those Vikings teams had Christian Ponder starting 35 of Frazier’s 54 games.

Frazier has another Super Bowl win to his name, too. He earned a second ring when he was Tony Dungy’s assistant head coach for the 2006 Colts, who beat the Bears in Super Bowl XLI.

Story continues

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!