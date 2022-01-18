Bears head coach search: Dan Quinn interview on Saturday

Report: Bears to interview Dan Quinn on Saturday originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Reports of the Bears reaching out to request interviews with new head coach or general manager candidates continue to trickle out, one week after George McCaskey fired Matt Nagy and Ryan. But for the most part, it seems the search for new leadership has moved on to the scheduling and primary interview phase of the process. Added to that list is a man whose season ended over the weekend.

Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has four interviews set. Heâ€™ll meet with the Broncos today, Vikings tomorrow, Dolphins on Thursday and Bears on Saturday, per source.



Quinnâ€™s in very good position to get his second shot. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 18, 2022

Quinn currently works as the Cowboys defensive coordinator. While Dak Prescott and the offense dominated headlines in Dallas, Quinn’s defense was a huge part of the team’s success this season. The team ranked seventh in the league in points surrendered in 2021, and 19th in yards surrendered. Quinn also helped rookie linebacker Micah Parsons put together an incredible 13 sack season, which earned Parsons Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors.

Quinn was perhaps most successful during his time working as the Seahawks defensive coordinator from 2013-14, when he led the dominant Legion of Boom. Under Quinn, the Seahawks defense led the league in points allowed, and yards allowed in both 2013 and 2014. They also propelled Seattle to two Super Bowl appearances, one of which they won.

Interestingly, Quinn was a head coach target for former Bears GM Ryan Pace when he took the job in 2015. But the team eventually hired John Fox, and Quinn took the Atlanta Falcons head coaching job.

Over five-plus seasons, Quinn led the Falcons to a 43-42 record, highlighted (or maybe low-lighted?) by their stunning Super Bowl loss to the Patriots following the 2016 season. Quinn was fired by the Falcons after an 0-5 start to the 2020 season.

By NBC Sports Chicago’s count, the Bears have now interviewed six head coaching candidates and seven GM candidates.

