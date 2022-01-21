Bears head coach search adds Saints DC Dennis Allen to list of candidates

There we go: NewOrleans.Football’s Nick Underhill first reported that the Chicago Bears have scheduled an interview with Dennis Allen for their vacant head coaching job next week, adding the New Orleans Saints defensive coordinator to their list of candidates.

Allen has put together some outstanding defenses with the Saints in recent years and it was only a matter of time until he started getting more looks as a potential head coach. Here’s what I wrote of him earlier this offseason in previewing potential Saints losses on the coaching staff and front office:

“Allen, 49, interviewed for the open Miami Dolphins job in 2019 and the vacant Philadelphia Eagles position in 2020, and he has only seen his star rise higher since then. His defense was among the NFL’s best this season and he should draw more attention in the days and weeks ahead. His three-year run as the then-Oakland Raiders head coach didn’t go well (his Raiders teams went 8-28, and Allen was dismissed four games into his third season) but he’s obviously learned a lot from the experience and from returning to Sean Payton’s staff in New Orleans.”

Losing Allen would hurt, but Payton has assembled a strong group and could take the hit, depending on who leaves with him. Secondary coach Kris Richard has worked as a defensive play caller before, and defensive line/assistant head coach Ryan Nielsen seems poised to get another promotion sooner or later.

And while we’re really putting the cart before the horse here, let’s remember that one of Payton’s closest friends (and an old coworker on Bill Parcells’ Dallas Cowboys staff) is a free agent: former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, whose current NFL future is up in the air.

Interestingly, the Bears also interviewed Saints college scouting director/assistant general manager Jeff Ireland for their open G.M. position. It’s possible he and Allen could end up being a package deal in Chicago, though it’s worth noting Ireland has not received a second interview like other candidates.

As for Allen: he’s facing an uphill battle entering this late in the process. The Bears have already scheduled a second interview with Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, one of seven head coach candidates to already speak with Chicago about the job. He’ll have to make a strong impression when he meets with team brass next week.

