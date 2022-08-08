Bears head coach Matt Eberflus is prepared to win a Super Bowl

Bears' Eberflus prepared for winning a Super Bowl originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Bears' head coach Matt Eberflus is all about cherishing culture, principles and the rich history the franchise created at the NFL's inception.

His office is starting to show that.

"In the space behind his desk that most coaches reserve for family photos or mementos, the new coach asked for pictures of the nine Bears with retired numbers," NBC Sports Peter King wrote. "When players sit in his office, he asks them to name at least three of them. Some get Walter Payton. Some get Dick Butkus. But it’s ancient history to most. But they matter, and Eberflus wants to keep them alive for this generation.

King added behind Eberflus' desk are shelves with Bears helmets and picture frames. But, at the top of each corner in the plexiglass case, he has two empty shelves. Each one represents a space for the George Halas trophy (awarded to each season's NFC champions) and the Lombardi trophy (award for the Super Bowl champions).

Eberflus relayed the message to all the newcomers -- staff and players -- their job is to bring the franchise back to relevancy. While the Bears have history as one of the NFL's premier teams, it only has one Super Bowl.

In this century, the Bears have been to the playoffs six times.

The team is coming down from an era when they were built to make deep playoff runs (evidential in 2018 season). Yet, they have to restart. That's what Eberflus was brought to Chicago to help them do.

It will certainly take time. But, Eberflus and general manager Ryan Poles have shown their patience. The departures of Khalil Mack and others and the installation of an intricate and compassionate locker room culture is evidence of the time each Eberflus and Poles will take to make sure they do this right.

Bears fans must wait for the next playoff run. But, it's relieving to know the issue at hand is being handled by two professionals with their eyes set on the grandest prize in professional football.

