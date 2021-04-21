Bears HC Matt Nagy releases statement on retirement of Alex Smith

Quarterback Alex Smith has officially called it a career after 16 seasons, including an improbable comeback from a brutal injury that threatened not only his career but his right leg.

The reigning NFL Comeback Player of the Year announced his retirement on Instagram, where he cited his desire to spend more time with his family.

“Even though I’ve got plenty of snaps left in me, after 16 years of giving this game everything I’ve got, I can’t wait to see what else is possible,” Smith said in the video. “But first, I’ll take a little time to enjoy a few of those walks with my wife, and my kids have no idea what’s coming for them in the backyard.”

Smith was released by the Washington Football Team last month, and there were many that were wondering if the Chicago Bears might explore the possibility of signing the veteran, who has worked with head coach Matt Nagy in the past.

Nagy, who coached Smith during his days in Kansas City, released a statement on Smith’s retirement.

Statement from Matt Nagy on the retirement of Alex Smith: pic.twitter.com/ZCMnD7boSz — Chicago Bears (@BearsPR) April 20, 2021

“Every teammate should experience an Alex Smith as a teammate. He’s a warrior. Every coach is a better coach with Alex Smith as a player. He’s a winner. Every husband should treat their wife like Alex does. It’s genuine. Every father should watch him be a dad. It’s endearing. Thank you ’11.’ You are one of a kind.”

