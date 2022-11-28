Bears HC Matt Eberflus provides updates on Darnell Mooney, Eddie Jackson injuries

The Bears suffered a slew of injuries during Sunday’s blowout loss to the Jets, including to some key starters.

Wide receiver Darnell Mooney suffered an ankle injury, and coach Matt Eberflus confirmed that the third-year receiver’s season is likely over.

“He’s likely to have surgery and he’ll be done for the season,” Eberflus said. “It’s unfortunate.”

It’s a huge blow for the Bears’ receiving corps, which already lacked established talent. Mooney was Chicago’s leading receiver with 493 yards on 40 catches with two touchdowns in 12 games.

Safety Eddie Jackson suffered a non-contact foot injury in the loss. Eberflus isn’t sure whether Jackson’s injury is season-ending. There should be an update on Wednesday after Jackson meets with doctors.

Jackson has been one of the most pleasant surprises on the roster this season, bouncing back after some disappointing seasons. He has four interceptions on the season, and he’s emerged as a defensive leader following the departures of Roquan Smith and Robert Quinn.

There were other notable injuries on Sunday, including receiver Chase Claypool (day to day), receiver Equanimeous St. Brown (day to day), right tackle Riley Reiff (shoulder, TBD) and right tackle Larry Borom (ankle, TBD).

