Bears HC Matt Eberflus provides update on injured Teven Jenkins

Alyssa Barbieri
·1 min read
The Chicago Bears are expected to be without starting left guard Teven Jenkins for a significant period of time — into the first month of the regular season — as he reportedly deals with calf strains in both legs.

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus addressed Jenkins’ status following Tuesday’s practice. He said Jenkins is “dealing with an injury” that is “a week-to-week issue. It is bigger than a day-to-day. That is all we’re going to disclose.”

Eberflus said Jenkins reported discomfort after joint practices with the Colts last week.

With Jenkins not practicing, we caught a glimpse of what the Bears’ starting offensive line could look like in his absence. Cody Whitehair kicked back to left guard while Lucas Patrick stepped in at center.

With that said, Patrick is in ramp-up mode as he returns from injury, which is why second-year player Doug Kramer saw “very prominent” reps at center during Tuesday’s practice.

As for Whitehair, he is “day-to-day” with a hand injury that Eberflus doesn’t believe is significant.

“His hand is not a big issue but we’ll see where it goes,” Eberflus said.

