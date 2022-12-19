Bears HC Matt Eberflus provides injury updates on Teven Jenkins, Jaylon Johnson

The Chicago Bears have been ravaged by injuries in the back half of this 2022 season, and it was more of the same fresh off a bye week in Sunday’s 25-20 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Bears lost several key starters to injury, including cornerback Jaylon Johnson, linebacker Jack Sanborn and, most serious, right guard Teven Jenkins, who was carted off on a stretcher.

Bears coach Matt Eberflus provided some quick updates about injured players following the game, and there’s sure to be more detailed updates in the coming days.

RG Teven Jenkins

The most concerning injury involved right guard Teven Jenkins, who suffered a neck injury on the first series of the game. Jenkins was loaded onto a stretcher and carted off the field. He was later taken to a local hospital for further evaluation.

While we don’t have a lot of details about Jenkins’ condition, Eberflus did provide an encouraging update after the game.

“He was responsive,” Eberflus said. “We could see him moving his hands out there. Again, I don’t know much more than that. They just told me it’s encouraging. That’s all I got from the medical staff right now.”

This is a situation that will be monitored closely in the coming days. Stay tuned for any immediate updates.

CB Jaylon Johnson

Cornerback Jaylon Johnson had his best game of the season against one of the NFL’s best receivers in A.J. Brown. Johnson held his own against Brown for most of the afternoon, which included three pass breakups in key situations that halted Eagles drives.

Unfortunately, Johnson didn’t escape the game unscathed. Johnson suffered a ribs injury in the fourth quarter. Eberflus didn’t have an immediate update but hinted we’ll know more soon.

“Jaylon with the ribs,” Eberflus said. “Again, we’ll see where that is. Tomorrow we’ll get more information.”

LB Jack Sanborn

Rookie linebacker Jack Sanborn has been one of the bright spots on a struggling defense, but even he couldn’t escape the injury wave on Sunday. Sanborn suffered a left ankle injury on the opening series of the second half.

Sanborn was carted to the locker room after being evaluated in the medical tent. He didn’t return and was replaced by Joe Thomas. Eberflus indicated further testing to determine the extent of Sanborn’s injury.

“57, we’ll look at, the ankle and MRI that, get a situation with that,” Eberflus said.

QB Justin Fields

With players dropping like flies and Justin Fields being sacked six times in the game, there was plenty of worry within the fanbase that Fields would suffer a similar fate. And for one moment it looked like it.

One play after a 1-yard rush where he hit the 1,000-yard rushing mark, Fields had an 18-yard scramble negated by a holding penalty. He went to the locker room with cramps and received an IV. Fields returned on the next series. Simply put: No reason to worry.

“He really just had cramps,” Eberflus said. “He had to come in for an IV. He’s all set, ready to go.”

WR Equanimeous St. Brown

The Bears were down four receivers heading into this game, which opened the door for Equanimeous St. Brown to see plenty of action. Unfortunately, St. Brown was injured on an unlucky first drive for Chicago.

St. Brown was placed in concussion protocol, and he didn’t return to the game. Eberflus didn’t provide an immediate update on St. Brown.

WRs Chase Claypool, N'Keal Harry

Speaking of injured receivers, two that didn’t suit up for Sunday’s game were Chase Claypool and N’Keal Harry. Claypool has been dealing with a knee injury, and he was ruled out before Sunday. Harry, who was dealing with a back injury, was a full participant in practice all week. He was questionable, but all indications were that he’d be good to go. That obviously wasn’t the case.

Eberflus provided a quick update on what Harry was held out, and he sounded hopeful for them to return sooner rather than later.

“No, it’s just day to day,” Eberflus said of Harry. “Just wasn’t ready. He’s the back. Clay has the knee. We’re hopeful for those guys coming up. Hopefully it looks good for tomorrow. We’ll know more information then.”

