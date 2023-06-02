Bears HC Matt Eberflus: ‘We’re interested in a lot of free agents’

The Chicago Bears added a slew of new faces to their roster this offseason, but they might not be done just yet.

Looking at where the roster stands two weeks into voluntary workouts, Chicago still has a need at edge rusher. When coach Matt Eberflus was asked about potentially adding to the position in free agency, he indicated that it’s an avenue the team is still exploring — and not just at edge rusher.

“We’re interested in a lot of free agents, we’re interested in a lot of guys at all positions right now,” Eberflus said Wednesday. “We’re just excited about being able to look at those guys and potentially add as we go through camp and getting closer to the season.”

While the Bears have made moves at a number of positions this offseason, the biggest concern remains at edge rusher. Chicago had the NFL’s worst pass rush last season, and there are still questions about who is bringing pressure off the edge in 2023.

Some veteran edge rushers still on the free-agent market include Yannick Ngakoue, Justin Houston, Frank Clark and former Bear Leonard Floyd.

General manager Ryan Poles previously hinted a couple of weeks ago that the team was exploring multiple avenues when it comes to adding a veteran pass rusher. So it’s certainly something to keep monitoring as this offseason progresses.

