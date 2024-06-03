Bears HC Matt Eberflus hails D’Andre Swift as ‘weapon back’

The Chicago Bears have no shortage of playmakers on their roster, including one of the league’s best receiver trios featuring DJ Moore, Keenan Allen and Rome Odunze.

But one of the more underrated playmakers on the roster is running back D’Andre Swift, who signed a three-year deal with Chicago this offseason.

Swift is coming off a career year with the Eagles, where he rushed for 1,049 yards with 4.6 yards per carry and five touchdowns. He also provided a threat as a pass catcher, hauling in 39 catches for 214 yards and a score. Swift earned his first career Pro Bowl nod in 2023.

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus sang Swift’s praises as an all-around weapon out of the backfield.

“He’s very quick,” Eberflus said of Swift. “He’s a weapon out of the backfield, which is outstanding for our passing game, and it’s going to create some mismatches for us. He can do a lot of things from the backfield. He can split them out wide and run the full route tree. He’s exciting to watch.

“Just a weapon back. We really needed that guy that can really operate on third down and even on first and second down to be a weapon in the deep part of the field and the short part of the field and be able to take it the distance. He’s got a lot of gas.”

Swift will be the featured back in a running back group that also features Khalil Herbert and Roschon Johnson, who have both shown an ability to be playmakers.

While the Bears have a plethora of receiving talent — between receivers Moore, Allen and Odunze and tight ends Cole Kmet and Gerald Everertt — a productive run game will be key to the offense’s success. Having a dynamic running back like Swift, both as a runner and receiver, will also be benefical for rookie quarterback Caleb Williams.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire