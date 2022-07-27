Bears HC Matt Eberflus confirms Roquan Smith will play weak side linebacker

While things remain uncertain about Bears linebacker Roquan Smith’s contract, we finally have confirmation on which position Smith will play this season.

During an appearance on 670 the Score’s Mully & Haugh, Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said that Smith will play the weak side linebacker position this season. Smith has spent the offseason program playing that position, but it’s finally confirmation about one of the questions on defense.

This doesn’t come as a surprise given the weak side linebacker position is one of the three most important positions in Eberflus’ defense. It’s also the position where Shaquille Leonard has thrived under Eberflus in Indianapolis.

This also means newcomer Nicholas Morrow will be calling plays for the defense as the middle linebacker this season.

Bears HC Matt Eberflus telling @mullyhaugh that Roquan Smith will continue to play the weak side LB. Still not clear where things are with his contract. — Mark Grote (@markgrotesports) July 27, 2022

As the Bears prepare to hit the practice field for the first time during training camp, Smith isn’t expected to be out there with his teammates. While Smith reported to Halas Hall on Tuesday, there have been reports that Smith won’t participate in practice due to his contract situation.

Smith, who’s established himself as one of the league’s top linebackers, is entering the final year of his rookie deal, and he’s due a huge pay day. We’ll see how quickly both sides can come to terms on an extension that would certainly make Smith among the highest-paid linebackers in the NFL.

