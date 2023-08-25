Bears HC Matt Eberflus ‘confident’ injured starters will be ready for Week 1

Alyssa Barbieri
·1 min read

The Chicago Bears have been plagued by injuries this summer. Every day, it seems like the injury report is a laundry list of names that never seems to end. It’s even more concerning considering that list includes several notable starters.

Head coach Matt Eberflus said he’s “confident” that injured starters — including safeties Eddie Jackson and Jaquan Brisker and wide receiver Chase Claypool — will be ready for the Week 1 opener against the Green Bay Packers.

Eberflus also said rookie right tackle Darnell Wright is “good” after he suffered an apparent ankle injury. Wright is likely day-to-day, and the expectation is he’ll be good to go in time for the first game.

The Bears have gotten some players back, including most recently linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, who missed a couple of weeks with an undisclosed injury. He practiced in full.

Unfortunately, it’s not all good news on the injury front. Left guard Teven Jenkins is considered “week-to-week” with what Adam Schefter reported as calf strains in both legs.

More Latest Bears News

16 days till Bears season opener: Every player to wear No. 16 for Chicago

Bear Necessities: Justin Fields, healthy starters will play in preseason finale

Bears QB Justin Fields featured in hilarious new NFL campaign

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire