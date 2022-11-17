Bears HC Matt Eberflus believes RB Khalil Herbert will return this season

The Bears will be without running back Khalil Herbert for at least the next month after landing on injured reserve with a hip injury.

The good news? Matt Eberflus doesn’t believe Herbert’s injury is season-ending, and he expects him back sometime this season.

While quarterback Justin Fields leads the team in rushing (749 yards), Herbert has been the Bears’ most productive running back this season. He’s gained 643 yards on 108 carries and four touchdowns.

“Whenever you lose a player like that, it’s always hard,” Eberflus said. “It’s hard to replace him. Khalil’s got a great style to him. You guys have seen the breakout runs, so it’s hard to replicate that. We’re just going to have to share the load with those guys. D-Mo’s (Montgomery) stepping up and doing some different things. [Herbert’s] certainly a talented back for sure.”

Luckily, Chicago has David Montgomery to carry the weight of the team’s top-ranked rushing attack, which is averaging just over 200 yards per game. Rookie Trestan Ebner should also see increased opportunities on offense in Herbert’s absence.

With Herbert landing on IR, he’s required to miss the next four games. That makes him eligible to return in Week 16, when Chicago hosts the Bills on Christmas Eve.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire