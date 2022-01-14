Bears HC candidate profile: Get to know Brian Flores

The Chicago Bears fired head coach Matt Nagy after four years, and they’ve wasted no time exploring candidates to replace him.

Chairman George McCaskey, President/CEO Ted Phillips, Hall of Fame executive Bill Polian, VP of Player Engagement Lamar ‘Soup’ Campbell and Senior VP of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Tanesha Wade will conduct the search for Chicago’s next GM, a process which McCaskey promised would be “thorough, diligent and exhausted.”

The Bears have cast a wide net of head coach candidates that they’ve extended interviews to, including former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, who interviewed Friday.

Let’s take a look at what Flores brings to the table in our Bears head coach candidate profile:

Background

Current Job: N/A

Age: 40

Hometown: Brooklyn, NY

College: Boston College

Experience

Head coach, Miami Dolphins (2019-21)

Linebackers coach, New England Patriots (2016-18)

Safeties coach, New England Patriots (2012-15)

Defensive assistant, New England Patriots (2011)

Assistant offense and special teams coach, New England Patriots (2010)

Special teams assistant, New England Patriots (2008-09)

Pro scout, New England Patriots (2006-07)

Scouting assistant, New England Patriots (2004-05)

Analysis

No one expected Flores would be available as a head coach candidate this cycle. But now he’s become a top target for teams with head coaching vacancies. The Dolphins ultimately parted ways with Flores following what was a power struggle, where GM Chris Grier ultimately won. Now, a top coaching candidate is on the market.

Flores has been considered a rising star among NFL coaches, and his success with the Dolphins is nothing to shake your head at. He went 24-25 in three seasons in Miami, which is impressive considering the circumstances. Flores had a winning record in his last two seasons, including an 8-1 finish after a 1-7 start in 2021. His only losing season was in 2019, where he led the Dolphins to a 5-11 record with what many considered the worst roster in the NFL.

Miami’s defense improved in each season under Flores’ watch, and there’s no denying there’s a good core in place for the Bears on defense. The biggest question would be on offense, as Flores hasn’t been able to get the offensive coordinator right. He had a different offensive coordinator during his three seasons with the Dolphins, which isn’t conducive to success for Justin Fields.

They said it...

“Two things that stand out immediately when you meet Brian are his football intelligence and leadership skills. Brian is widely respected throughout the NFL. He paid his dues in New England working in personnel, on offense, defense and special teams, which helped him build a great understanding of what it takes to win.

“If you talk with anyone who has played for him or worked with him, you will hear about his ability to lead and get the most out of people. Brian sets a high standard for his players and coaches and we are completely aligned with our vision on how to build a successful organization.”

— Dolphins GM Chris Grier when Flores was first hired in 2019 (via Chicago Tribune)

Bottom line

Flores became a top head coaching candidate the moment he hit the open market, and there’s a reason he was among the first candidates the Bears reached out to. While an ESPN report indicated that things between Flores, Grier and Tagovailoa had deteriorated, that’s not to say it’s a pattern and shouldn’t take him out of the running.

There’s no denying the concern about Flores’ ability to get the offensive coordinator position right. While Flores is a defensive guy, he still needs to present a plan to get the most out of Fields, where nailing down a solid offensive coordinator is going to be crucial.

When it comes down to it, Flores is a damn good head coach, found success with a weak roster and is someone who’s going to hold his players accountable. The “Mr. Nice Coach” with Nagy didn’t get the job done. Maybe the Bears need a discipline-focused coach like Flores to get the most out of this team.

